EOS Force Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107,535.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $107,535.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

