Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. 24,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 41,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

