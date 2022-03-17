Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $36.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,626,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.