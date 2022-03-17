Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,626,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

