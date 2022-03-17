Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

