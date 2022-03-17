Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,615.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMVHF. Citigroup upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.60) to GBX 2,530 ($32.90) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF remained flat at $$19.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. Entain has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.