Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.46

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.46 ($13.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.32). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.52), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares.
The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,039.46.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
