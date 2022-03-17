Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Engagesmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Engagesmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Engagesmart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagesmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.