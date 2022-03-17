Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.