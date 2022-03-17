Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $11.90. Enerplus shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 107,584 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 36.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

