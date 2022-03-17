Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,476,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 45,700,980 shares.The stock last traded at $71.14 and had previously closed at $74.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

