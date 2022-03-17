Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 507,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,212,843 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $8.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.