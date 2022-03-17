Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 38,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,607. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

