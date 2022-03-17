Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17,335 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

BFAM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.46. 352,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

