Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,211 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,265. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

