Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,161 shares of company stock worth $1,395,731. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.46. 2,085,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

