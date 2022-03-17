Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,847 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.