Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 742,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,162. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

