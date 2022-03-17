Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $45.86 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 423,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

