Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,867 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,356. The company has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,508 shares of company stock worth $162,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

