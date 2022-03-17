Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-$4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

