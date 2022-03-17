Emily Prideaux Sells 676 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.18), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,163.07).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,140 ($40.83) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.07). The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,405.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.06) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($34.68) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.12).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

