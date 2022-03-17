Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at GBX 72.94 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of GBX 64.72 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 263.73 ($3.43).

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

