Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at GBX 72.94 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of GBX 64.72 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 263.73 ($3.43).
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.