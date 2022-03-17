Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 4.59. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

