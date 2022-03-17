Elite Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.09. 60,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

