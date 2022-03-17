Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,645.0 days.

ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMUF. DNB Markets raised Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.