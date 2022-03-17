Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.24.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.