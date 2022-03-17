Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. The company traded as high as $285.85 and last traded at $282.78, with a volume of 74432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.44.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.