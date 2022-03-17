Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.44. 3,148,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The firm has a market cap of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.