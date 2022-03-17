Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECIFY. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 228,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,512. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

