Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

