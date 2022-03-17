Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.92 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,962,500 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.71. The company has a market cap of £16.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.
Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)
