eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $14.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 243.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

