eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37.
Several analysts recently commented on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
