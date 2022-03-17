eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37.

Several analysts recently commented on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

