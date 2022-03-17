Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

