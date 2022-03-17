Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average of $212.62. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.