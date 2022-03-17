Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 2.5%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 2,617,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,845,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

