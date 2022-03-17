eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

