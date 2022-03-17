Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

ETJ stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

