Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4,682.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,273,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after acquiring an additional 207,147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
