Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Eaton stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,898. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 19.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 29.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

