Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $5,133,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $822.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

