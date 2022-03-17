E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.38. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

