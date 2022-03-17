Dynamic Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,933.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.62 or 0.06878597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00269593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00724457 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00460017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00366174 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

