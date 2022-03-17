Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 7.1%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 467,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 161,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$5.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

