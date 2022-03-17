DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
DTM stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
