DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DTM stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

