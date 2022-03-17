DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.17. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSDVY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

