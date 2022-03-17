DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DSDVY stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

