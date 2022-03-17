Dream Industrial REIT Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

