Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price for the company. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.84.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.37 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.14 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

