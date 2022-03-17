Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

DFH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 491,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

